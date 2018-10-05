Nico counting the cost of devastating fire

Officials at insurance company, National Insurance Company (Nico) say they are counting the cost of the fire which gutted most part of the third floor of the Nico House in Blantyre City on Friday.

Fire fighters managed to put off the fierce fire on upmarket building in the heart of the commercial city, Blantyre.

Nico officials refused to comment on the fire, saying a media statement would be issued.

There have been no injuries as everyone in the building was evacuated and reports say Nico general manager Vizenge Kumwenda was the last to leave the building after everyone was evacuated to safety.

One of the fire fighters conceded it was tough to put off such a fierce fire but said he was happy finally it was put off after causing average damage to the third floor only.

The fire fighters rushed to NICO House after smoke was seen bellowing out of the building.

However, the fire fighters seemed to be overwhelmed with the task as they were just a few fighting a fierce fire in the heart of Blantyre.

The building houses offices of the insurance company, Nico and other private offices and a private hospital.

It is yet to be known as to the cause of the fire with some speculating an electric fault .

Rumours that the renovations taking place at the NBS Bank floor may not have caused the fire were quashed as a contractor doing the renovations says the fire started on the last floor of the building

Whilst others were speculating that it was an inside work after huge sums of money missed from Nico last week and the fire was meant to conceal evidence.

