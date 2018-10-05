Ntchisi Secondary School ‘free’ students protest over failure to study science subjects

Students from Ntchisi secondary school were on Friday a centre of attraction as they marched to the office of the district education manager’s office to present a petition over their failure to learn science subjects.

The students marched peacefully whilst singing derogatory songs of their teachers.

One of the students said the students were concerned that they had not been learning science subjects; physical science and biology for close to two months now.

“We are told that there are no teachers for the science subjects therefore we are demanding the district education manager to deploy science teachers as soon as possible,” said the student.

Head teacher at the school, Mr Phiri, confirmed lack of science teachers at the school which he said forced the students to skip science subjets.

Phiri said he had already reported the matter to the authorities.

The district education manager was not available for comment.

The students also bemoaned lack of hostels at the school, saying some of them sleep in classrooms.

