Health ministry official says  El Nino to bring diseases in Malawi

Ministry of Health official has told staff to prepare for increased water borne diseases this year following revelation that El Nino will hit Malawi again, saying the weather pattern will cause a lot of flooding.

Principal secretary in the ministry Dan Namarika has told a meeting of environmental health experts in Lilongwe to prepare fully for the water borne diseases.

“The meteological and climate change department does not issue those warnings for agriculture or disaster purposes only. As a ministry, we need to prepare fully for the El Nino. This weather pattern comes with a lot of flooding which causes water borne diseases,” he said.

He said good preparation for the El Nino means the country will lose little money in the prevention of water borne diseases.

Namarika said the country loses a lot of money treating preventable diseases which he said should not be the case.

He therefore told health workers to get fully prepared for the weather pattern before it strikes at the end of the month.

Weather experts say El Nino will cause a lot of flooding in most parts of the northern region and cause drought in some parts of the southern region.

