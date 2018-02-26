Nico excites customers, new products in the offing

Nico Life customers have all the reasons to smile as the company promises to bring on the market new products.

Nico Life Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chapola, has said the new products will exceed customer expectations and engage in a process to add more value to its existing product portfolio.

“I cannot divulge more information for fear of copycats but we expect to bring new products on the market and add on benefits to existing ones,” said Chapola when quizzed on what products the company is bringing on the market.

He said some of the new products are waiting to be finalized and later presented to Nico’s existing and potential customers.

Chapola added that the company is eyeing the new year with optimism and that it will strive to create an enabling environment for the success of agents selling Nico products.

Recently, the company presented awards to its top performing agents.

“Our duty is to provide an enabling environment for our agents,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :