Sonyezo finally drops ‘Some where in Africa’ Ep February 28

Hit maker Sonyezo will officially drop ‘Some-Where-In-Africa’ Ep on Wednesday February 28, 2018.

Sonyezo describes the Ep as African electronic dance music.

The project has silently been in the works projected for international release on iTunes.

In an exclusive interview, Sonyezo says the Ep will now be available on his yet to be announced, newly constructed website.

“Well, I was planning to sell it on iTunes but that has changed, it will be released on my site for free” says Sonyezo.

There are 7 songs and 2 skits making it a total of 9 tracks.

The Ep was fully produced by Sonyezo and it features the talented acts of Kim, Tuno, Lilia and Teddy.

“The sound is different from what I put out as an artist. Its mostly instrumental driven songs.”

“I’ve only sang on two songs the rest is different artist jumping on my beats. The overall sound is African electronic dance music.”

Sonyezo says his fans will be surprised with what he is putting out.

“Depends on how well my fans will receive it. I’m sure they’ll be surprised.”

There no foreseeable plans for an album yet but another Ep sometime this year.

He discloses that he has lots of songs ready to be released.

Every song Sonyezo put his hands on turns to be a hit.

His last released song was Down 4 you. Prior to it was smash record Lokolo.

