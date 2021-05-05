NICO General opens outlet at Songwe Border to cater for clients’ imported vehicles

* As it also concludes its final draw of Yendani Mofewa Easter promotion done together with NICO Life

* 70 clients have so far won K60,000 worth of fuel each in promotion launched on April 1

NICO General has now opened an outlet at Songwe Border Karonga in order to service clients who import vehicles into the country that land in the neighbouring Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam.

This border post is a high traffic area for cars that have recently been bought and the new office is a huge relief for the importers to purchase ACT, third party and comprehensive insurance at port of entry.

NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala said the new office in Karonga is in line with NICO’s values to always serve clients in the best way possible.

“Our duty is not just to be of service to our clients, but to be of the best service,” Mandala said. “This office will not only cater clients whose vehicles have just entered the country, but even those that live in surrounding areas.”

He added that the company is aware of the struggle people in Karonga faced due to the absence of a NICO outlet and that problems are now a thing of the past when they had to access NICO General services through NBS Bank at Karonga Boma for motor insurances and Mzuzu Branch for motor and all other insurances.

Mandala said currently, clients can only access motor insurance covers but in future they plan to service other services such as life insurance and the best they can offer at the Karonga outlet is for their officers to provide contact details for NICO Life based on services required.

“However, documents if any, can be collected and sent from this office to NICO Life,” he said.

Imported cars that land in Dar es Salaam are required to pay In Transit (IT) third party insurance which covers for Tanzanian territory only and the owners are also supposed to have another insurance cover once the vehicle enters Malawi up to its final destination.

Mandala said if a client preferred it, NICO General is able to offer comprehensive cover from Dar es Salaam to Malawi — excluding third party risks only for Tanzania requirement.

Asked on the expiry period for the IT third party motor vehicle insurance Mandala said the cover “is no longer valid when the vehicle changes hands”.

“That’s why most vehicle importers buy insurance for one month only. However, if it doesn’t change ownership, we are able to amend the motor insurance to reflect the new local numbers.”

Acting Karonga District Commissioner, David Gondwe expressed happiness with the new office arrangement, citing it as proof of growth in the district.

“It is pleasing to see corporates making Karonga a hub for business. It means a lot for the people here, from job creation to development of our area,” said Gondwe of the NICO General Songwe Border Service Centre — situated in Chipanga Building and will operate form 07h30 to 17h00 from Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mandala said NICO Group remains committed to continuously finding ways to improve services as a way of benefitting its valued customers.

He said this when he presided over the final draw of Yendani Mofewa promotion which NICO General and NICO Life managed in which 70 clients have so far each won K60,000 worth of fuel in four draws held between April 1-30.

Tuesday’s draw held at the refurbished NICO House in Blantyre concluded the 10 winners from the 70 earmarked for this promotion — 40 for NICO General and 30 for NICO Life.

The promotion, that targeted customers who purchased or renewed their comprehensive car insurance with NICO General and those who purchase a NICO Life Cash Plus policy at a minimum monthly premium of K30,000.

It was rolled out to appreciate their customers’ faith in their products and said they were pleasing with the excitement the promotion attracted that saw many clients buying insurance policies and covers in order to try their luck.

Mandala explained that the promotion attracted new clients as well as others inquiring of the NICO Group’s other services which, he said, cements their status as the financial service market leader.

“We promise to be bringing more innovations in order to service our customers better and ensure that they have their peace of mind in doing business with NICO.

“We don’t take our clients’ trust in NICO’s services for granted. We have a range of products from which they benefit with satisfaction,” he said.

Last year, NICO General launched ‘Yafewa’ third party insurance as a way of providing an affordable coverage for motor vehicle owners in which customers pay affordable K70,900, covering third party motorists in the case of an accident.

Yafewa third party motor vehicle insurance is a convenient and easily accessible product that responds to the current state of the economy for customers.

Yafewa third party insurance, which can be purchased directly from NICO General as well as its insurance brokers and agents throughout the country, is available to double cabin, saloon and SUV vehicle owners and does not include vehicles used for business purposes such as taxis, minibuses and cargo trucks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!