NICO Group Donates K97 Million Worth of Furniture to UNIMA

NICO Group, which includes NBS Bank and ERIS Properties, has donated 80 six-seater desks and chairs valued at K97 million to the University of Malawi (UNIMA) in Zomba. The contribution aims to revamp learning spaces and provide a more conducive environment for students.

Speaking on the donation, NICO Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Taweni Gondwe Xaba, said the gesture reflects the company’s commitment to supporting education and promoting sustainable national development.

“UNIMA plays a crucial role in shaping Malawi’s future leaders. Supporting education is an investment in the country’s progress,” she said.

UNIMA Registrar, Martin Matululu, praised NICO Group for the donation, noting that it will significantly enhance learning conditions across the university.

SRC President Yatuta Mulungu added that the contribution demonstrates a strong commitment to student welfare and the overall improvement of campus life.

Established in 1965, the University of Malawi is the country’s largest and oldest public university, serving as a cornerstone for higher education in Malawi.

