NICO Group kits Malawi Queens team ahead of Spar Protea Netball Test Series 

As part of its commitment to the 3-year assigned partnership, NICO Group Company on Thursday donated brand new netball kit and tracksuits to the Malawi National Netball Team which is expected to be used during the upcoming Spar Protea Netball Test Series in South Africa.

The uniforms which have been designed by a local designer, Lilly Alfonso are part of the K1 billion netball partnership which NICO Group and the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) entered some few weeks ago.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony of the jerseys at Amaryllis, NICO Group, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Lorraine Mlenga said as official sponsors of the Queens decided to provide new kit to the team as part of empowering the players so that they should feel motivated and work extra hard at the competition by giving their best performance.

Mlenga added that the company arrived at an idea of approaching local designers to design the uniform as one way of supporting the local designers who can have a good idea of producing good kit with Malawian features.

“Our target is to ensure that the girls are well supported because in that way they will represent Malawi better on the international stage.

“By donning a locally designed uniform, this will surely make them to stand out and look unique at the same time empowering the young girls in the communities who made the uniforms after being designed by Alfonso herself,” said Mlenga.

In her remarks, NAM President Vitumbiko Gubuduza said the unveiling of the uniforms symbolizes alot, as it shows team spirit, unity and performance considering that it carries Malawian map and also features all the required colours.

“Honestly, our sponsors have done a commendable because these uniforms will automatically bring special motivation to the girls themselves and as NAM we are very much delighted and optimistic that the team will produce a great performance and make the country proud,” said Gubuduza.

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) Director of Planning, Marketing and Infrastructure Development, Limbani Matola applauded NICO Holdings for making sure they’re living to their words which he said becomes a toll order a tall order to other sponsors who fails to owner their agreement.

Matola described the Queens as a true pride of the nation and that through the support they are receiving from NICO Holdings will make them to put up a gallant fight in order to impress the sponsors and Malawians at large.

“What NICO Holdings is doing to Malawi Queens is historical and first of it’s kind which is also worthy celebrating and by deciding to use a local supplier they have played a huge part in empowering the local industry and import substitution which is inline with the Malawi government vision,” said Matola.

Malawi Queens Captain, Towera Vinkhumbo said the uniforms stand as a morale booster to the players and that they will try to pay back the good support by winning games.

