European Film Festival strengthening EU ties with Malawi—Ambassador Skinnebach

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach, has said the annual European Film Festival (EFF) is a great opportunity for EU to foster stronger ties with Malawi, through values and experiences shared in movies by the two societies.

Skinnebach made the remarks during the official launch of screening of films for EFF 2024, held Thursday evening at the EU Residence in Lilongwe.

Screening for the “biggest annual free film event in Malawi” will then continue from 25th October to 2nd November at Lilongwe’s Crossroads Hotel and in Blantyre and Dowa, according to organizers—EU in Malawi and Lake of Stars Africa.

Skinnebach said EU’s cultural support—through screening European films—is a demonstration of EU’s commitment to strengthening ties with Malawi, beyond budget, education and infrastructure development support, among others.

“The movies bring us together, giving us the opportunity to foster mutual understanding of where we are coming from, our ideals, moral compass and what provokes us.

“The films also spark dialogue, which is healthy in all democratic societies.

“We are still trying to find the right models of doing the screening, including getting as large an audience as possible in order to reach more Malawians to benefit from these European movies that we show”.

Owen Chomanika, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, said the government supports the initiative within the spirit of culture, arts and creative arts, particularly film making, which “can also add value to our existence and our identity as a republic”.

“The films provide us a platform of interaction and cultural exchanges between Malawi and Europe in as far as the film industry is concerned”.

After the official launch on Thursday night, patrons watched a selection of two short flicks from Malawi and Zambia and two films from Finland and Morocco, screened outdoors at the EU Residence.

According to organizers, Crossroads Hotel Cinema Lilongwe will host EFF from 25 – 26 October, with the public expected to enjoy array of free films, featuring works from acclaimed European (Finland, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France), African (Zambia, Morocco) and Malawian filmmakers.

Students at Catholic University in Chiradzulu are the recipients of an exclusive screening on campus on 30 October, of documentaries from France and Malawi plus a special music guest performance.

In Dowa, the Tumaini Festival in Dzaleka Refugee Camp will host the final movie spree on 2 November, for the community and festival attendees to enjoy a variety of international and Malawi films together.

Malawian film makers, according to organizers, also submitted short films, a new feature film and a documentary, including the mind bending psychological thriller True or False and Daniel da Trindade’s Kamdothi based on the beloved folktale.

“Film enthusiasts are encouraged to register online early to secure their space at the various screenings.

“More information about tickets and all the movies is found on our social media pages.https://kwenda.co/events/event_single/euro-film-festival-2024 and https://lakeofstars.org/euro-film-fest-2024/ Entrance is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis at all screenings in Lilongwe and Dowa,” the organizers had said earlier in a statement.

