NBM plc pumps K2 Million into Blantyre Motor Show

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K2 million to the organisers of the Blantyre Motor Show to support the event.

This year’s event will take place at Makata Industrial area, Shire Bus lines old bus terminal this coming weekend.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre on Wednesday, NBM plc’s Vehicle Asset Finance Manager, Weston Chiwanda, expressed the Bank’s pride in supporting initiatives that contribute to the country’s economic development and technological advancement.

“The Blantyre Motor Show is not just an event for showcasing vehicles. It is a celebration of innovation, business, and the automotive industry which is also an economic potential for Malawi and a sustainable energy initiative.”

“As a key player in the Automotive industry, this will help to connect the Bank with the target audience who are highly interested in Financial Automobiles leading to potential business needs and client engagement. We are proud to contribute to this platform, which brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, and the general public in ways that promote growth and sustainability,” said Chiwanda.

In his speech after receiving the cheque, Chief Executive Officer for Lilongwe Motor Show Limited, which has also organized the Blantyre Motor Show, Alinane Njolomole expressed gratitude to NBM plc, noting that the support will go a long way in ensuring the success of the event.

“We are deeply grateful to the NBM plc for their generous support for the third time they have been sponsoring this event. Their partnership helps us in achieving our mission of creating a world-class event that connects key players in the automotive sector and provides a platform for interaction and business growth,” said Njolomole.

This year’s 2024 Blantyre Motor Show is expected to feature various car brands, parts and accessories suppliers, and tech-driven innovation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!