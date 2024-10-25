Chitipa Utd eyeing a real home ground

Chitipa United Football Club officials, players and fans hope to finish the rest of their home games in Chitipa as opposed to Karonga Stadium where they have been playing their home matches since they attained promotion into the country’s top flight league sponsored by TNM.

Currently, the team is fighting relegation, sitting 15th on the 16 team log table with 18 points from 22 games having won only 4, drawn 6 and lost 12.

Chitipa District Council Building Supervisor, McAdams Mhone, says the construction of Chitipa Stadium is over and what remain are just finishing touches here and there.

He was speaking after a visit and inspection of the facility by Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials.

“As Chitipa District Council, we are happy that construction has come to completion. The inspectors have seen our strengths and shortfalls. We will do what is remaining to ensure that sporting activities can start taking place at this facility,” he explained.

General Secretary, Watson Kabaghe, said he is optimistic the club will host teams in their last fixtures of the season at the new facility.

“The officials came at the invitation of the club because 99% of the job has been completed. We wanted them to do the inspection so that Chitipa United can have a chance of playing at home. I’m hopeful that the stadium will pass and that we can start using it,” remarked Kabaghe.

