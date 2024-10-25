DPP demands public apology from Kenneth Msonda over “malicious lies”

In a fiery press release issued by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party has called out Kenneth Msonda over shocking comments made during an MCP rally at Mgona ground in Lilongwe. The DPP is now demanding a public apology, labeling Msonda’s remarks as not only false but maliciously intended to undermine the party’s integrity.

Msonda’s speech included a claim that has sent shockwaves through the political sphere: an allegation that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, former President of Malawi and leader of the DPP, had allegedly shared plans to leave Malawi in November and return the following July to join the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The DPP wasted no time in responding, declaring the allegations as “outrageous” and “completely false.”

In a statement brimming with conviction, the DPP denounced Msonda’s claims, emphasizing that Mutharika’s loyalty lies firmly with the DPP and its mission for Malawi. “We do not condone the spread of baseless lies,” the release stated, underscoring the party’s commitment to truth and integrity in Malawi’s political landscape.

The DPP also took issue with Msonda’s disrespectful remarks about Hon. Shadric Namalomba, the party’s Publicity Secretary. Msonda reportedly belittled Namalomba, comparing him to a “mere servant in his own home.” The DPP expressed strong disapproval of this attack, describing Msonda’s words as unprofessional and lacking in decency.

The party’s spokesperson noted that such disparaging comments distract from the real issues and undermine the standard of political dialogue Malawians deserve.

The DPP’s demands are clear: Msonda must issue a formal apology both in national newspapers and at the next MCP rally. “We will not tolerate any further defamation or character attacks,” the DPP stated, making it clear that if an apology is not forthcoming, they will pursue legal action to protect the reputation of their leadership and party members.

This firm response from the DPP underscores a no-nonsense approach to what they describe as “retrogressive politics” and a commitment to upholding the values that can lead Malawi out of its current challenges. According to the statement, the DPP’s focus remains on offering solutions to the socio-economic issues affecting Malawians, unlike the tactics it accuses the MCP of deploying.

The DPP’s message is powerful: it will not allow baseless accusations to muddy the waters of Malawi’s political future. This is not just a demand for an apology from Msonda; it is a broader call for a political culture rooted in integrity, one where truth and respect for others define the path forward.

With this press release, the DPP signals its dedication to a progressive Malawi free from character assassinations and divisive rhetoric. As Malawians await Msonda’s response, the DPP’s call for accountability marks a pivotal moment for the nation’s political discourse.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!