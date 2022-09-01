NICO Group responds to power shortage challenges by donating solar power system to Adventist Health Services worth K4.5m 

Malawi leading financial service providers, NICO Group — through its two subsidiaries, NICO Pension and NICO Life — has enhanced it’s commitment to contribute towards the health sector by donating a solar power system to Adventist Health Services (AHS) worth K4.53 million

At the handover ceremony on Wednesday at NICO House in Blantyre, NICO Pension General Manager, Gerald Chima said they decided to support with the solar power equipment after getting concerned with the power shortages challenge shared by AHS, which is affecting their operations in various heath clinics.

“It is always heart breaking to hear of the lack of resources in the health sector,” he said. “As a caring contributor in Malawi, we are committed towards assisting in every way we can.”

On his part, NICO Life Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eric Chapola said it is pleasing to see other corporates playing their part in the health sector, adding: “The current economic status has affected all business operations and that being the case, health operations have also been somewhat disturbed.

“I have read of corporates making various contributions to the cause and this is very commendable.”

AHS Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fyson Kasenga, expressed his appreciation for the gesture from NICO Group, which he described as a timely support.

Kasenga said the current electricity load shedding is putting lives of many people at risk, more especially patients whose problems require the availability of electricity in their respective hospitals.

“We are very thankful to NICO Group for their support,” he said. “This assistance will go a long way in strengthening health services delivery at Soche Clinic, where the solar power system will be installed.

“Let me also emphasize that this our first solar power equipment since we started our health provision services,” he said, adding that AHS is operating a total of 16 clinics countrywide.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!