NICO Group treats employees to Family Day outing

NICO Group, Malawi’s giant financial services provider, pooled all its employees together for a Family Day outing at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre where they were joined by their families to relax, interact and celebrate their efforts in making NICO the strong brand it is today.

They indulged in a fun walk from Chichiri Shopping Mall and in various sporting activities at the Club such as tug of war, football, volleyball, netball, golf while the kids were entertained to dancing competition and jumping castles.

It was a day well spent and NICO Group’s Managing Director Vizenge Kumwenda said the event, celebrated under the theme ‘Stronger Together’, was all for team building spirit as well for the staff to have fun as they interact with other families.

“The theme of growing stronger together cannot be overemphasized — It is what builds us together because working as a team will enable us to achieve a lot more than isolating ourselves in the various businesses.

“We should continue the spirit we have shown today of coming together. This is all about having fun and networking with our families.”

NICO Group Plc comprises NICO Holdings, NBS Bank, NICO General, NICO Life, NICO Pensions, NICO Asset Managers, NICO Technologies, and Eris Properties.

“Ours is a big brand — a one stop financial services provider under one roof. Talk of general insurance, life insurance, banking, asset management, pensions administration, ICT property management, we at NICO can provide these services practically under one roof.

“Our performance in 2018 for the various businesses was satisfactory and I commend each one of us for working hard to achieve this and I would say let us give ourselves a big round of applause.

“However, let us not slacken from pushing towards our goals to achieve even better performance in 2019 and beyond. I encourage each one of us to continue the spirit of working hard so that we continue to celebrate such positive results,” said Kumwenda, who participated in golf with other top management staff.

NICO Group has a rich history spanning over 45 years of contributing to national development in Malawi and was incorporated as a composite insurer in 1970 starting off as the National Insurance Company Limited and commenced trading in January 1971.

The insurance firm was the first company to list on the Malawi Stock Exchange on 11 November 1996 and after restructuring in 2002 the name was changed to NICO Holdings Limited in 2003.

The name was changed again to NICO Holdings Public Limited Company or NICO Holdings Plc to comply with the new Companies Act 2013 in June 2017.

The Group has played a pivotal role in the development of the capital market and commerce of the country and was further underpinned by the company’s bold steps in becoming Malawi’s first multinational company, with business interests outside Malawi.

NICO’s core business focus is in financial services of insurance, ASSET management, pensions administration and banking and is the biggest insurance provider in Malawi, through its subsidiaries: NICO Life and NICO General.

