Bullets back to winning ways, whack Karonga Utd 5-0

July 21, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times
It was back to normalcy for Nyasa Big Bullets  as they came back from their last week’s slump against Kamuzu Barracks  to claim a comfortable 5-0 victory over Karonga United   at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday in the TNM Super League.

Bullets celebrate one of their goals
At the same time, Bullets  consolidated their title defence as they leapfrogged fellow  giants Silver Strikers  into 4th place.
Coach Calisto Pasuwa looked to have had his pep-talk right especially after the humiliation back last week as his team came back from central region with a point from two games.
Of course playing against a Karonga United  team whose  defense was deemed to break and it did happen in the first half  as Hassani Kajoke scored a brace as well as Chiukepo Msowoya with the other goal from Pilirani Zonda.
Karonga  however did have some  of chances on the break but their lack of sharpness on the offensive end blew them away.
Perhaps their closest chance came as Peter Nselema’s  header flew over Rabson Chiyenda’s  goal.
Bullets also scored one of the goals on a spot kick after Mike Nkwate was brought down in the box. Kajoke converted the goal.
The second half saw Bullets  dominate much of the game and while the visitors were totaly outplayed.
The win for Bullets  saw them to occupy fourth slot with 22 points from 12 games,while Karonga are on position nine with 13 points from 12 games.
