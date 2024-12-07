NICO Life Insurance awards long service staff members 

As part of recognizing the great effort played by its staff members, NICO Life Insurance Company has awarded 8 long service employees who have clocked 10 and 15 years respectively.

According to the Chief Finance Officer-Victoria Zigowa the company decided to come up with annual initiative as one way of celebrating the contributions being made by the long service members whose effort helps in sharping the institution.

Zigowa also highlighted that the introduction of awarding long service staff members has among other things brought the spirit of hard-working between the employees a development which is making the company to grow every year.

“As a company we believe that the results we are recording now it’s because of the effort each one of these employees have been contributing through determination, commitment and perseverance which deserves a special recognition so that they can also get motivated,” said Zigowa.

One of the awardees, Joshua Chalira who is also Claims Manager for NICO Life thanked the management for the special appreciation saying the awards will encourage them to continue working extra hard in order to help the company to grow more than where it is today.

Out of the 8 awarded employees, Lawrence Kapasule was the only individual who has just clocked 15 years while Marjorie Machinjiri, Fidelis Nyirenda, Hannah Bizeck, Lillian Chiwaka, Joshua Chalira, Godfrey Kambale and Tinenenji Chimbalanga have served the company for 10 years so far.

