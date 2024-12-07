Pemphero Mphande fires up DMI university final year students: ‘Defy pressure, create your future!’

Mangochi’s serene Nkopola Resort was a stage for inspiration on Friday, December 7, 2024, as Pemphero Mphande, celebrated social media activist, author, and public speaker, delivered a stirring address to final-year students of DMI University. His speech, titled “Staying Ahead of Common Problems for New Graduates,” was a vibrant call to action, blending personal insight, societal critique, and practical advice.

Acknowledging the guest of honor, UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, Mphande shared a glimpse of his political journey. He revealed his role as a founding member of UTM in 2016, contributing to its youth manifesto during its UTP days. However, he highlighted his decision not to join UTM in 2018, a subtle nod to personal evolution and strategic choices—a theme that resonated throughout his address.

Speaking directly to the students, Mphande painted a vivid picture of the challenges awaiting them as they transition from the structured confines of academia to the chaotic reality of post-graduate life. He warned them against succumbing to societal pressures that demand instant success and indulgent lifestyles.

“You will feel the urge to live a life beyond your means, to compete with others, and eventually, you’ll feel stuck,” he cautioned. “Do not give in to that temptation. Growth is a process. Allow yourself the time to learn, to fail, and to rise again.”

Mphande did not shy away from addressing a sobering truth: the crushing weight of expectations that leads many young people into depression. “One of the biggest causes of depression among the youth nowadays is pressure to live a life they can’t afford. Avoid this pressure like a plague. It’s not real success; it’s a trap.”

In his signature eloquence, Mphande shifted from critique to empowerment, laying out a clear formula for thriving in a competitive world. “There are two ways to make money,” he declared. “You either produce a service or a product that people need. Your job as graduates is to find common problems and offer solutions.”

He urged the students to embrace creativity and innovation, challenging them to think beyond conventional limits. “The world is not waiting for mediocrity,” he asserted. “The world is waiting for your solutions, for your ideas, for your courage to step outside the box and make things happen.”

The weight of Mphande’s words carried extra resonance considering his track record of success. As the CEO of 265Dates, Malawi’s pioneering dating app, and the founder of the Pemphero Mphande and Friends Foundation, which has raised over 300 million Kwacha for charitable causes, he embodies the ethos of solving problems and creating value.

Born in 1992 and a father to two daughters, Withu and Munthazi, Mphande’s achievements span social activism, tech entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. He reminded the audience that his journey was not without challenges but was built on resilience, vision, and a commitment to impact.

As the event drew to a close, students left with more than just the memory of a compelling speech. They carried a challenge: to defy societal expectations, embrace growth, and dare to create solutions for the problems they encounter.

In his final words, Mphande encapsulated the essence of his message: “Your future is not something you wait for; it’s something you create. Don’t let the pressure of the world dim your light. Shine brightly, because Malawi needs you.”

For the graduates of DMI University, Mphande’s words will likely echo long after they leave Nkopola’s shores—an enduring reminder that their potential is limitless if only they dare to believe and act.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!