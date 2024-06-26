Nico Life Insurance partners MUST on Girls STEAM camp- donate K7.2 million

Nico life Insurance Company Limited has partnered the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) by donating money worth K7.2 million towards the 2024 Girls, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp slated for July 1-12 2024 at the University’s campus.

The company’s Acting Chief Operation officer Chimwemwe Kanyenda said the donation which took place at NICO House offices in Blantyre is aimed at enhancing girls participation in STEAM subjects.

“Currently, the STEAM field is being dominated by boys, so as a company we thought it wise to help empower girls by partnering MUST in order to have a good number of girls taking part in the field,” said Kanyenda.

Organizing chairperson for this year’s STEAM, Dr Marion Chirwa Kajombo said the initiative is to familiarize science among both boys and girls.

Kajombo added that the camp will inspire more girls to pursue in Science, Technology and Mathematics.

“We are very thankful to NICO Life Insurance for the support which will make our program to be successful because we are targeting to have about 200 girls from secondary schools across all education divisions in the country,” said Kajombo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!