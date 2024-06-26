Nurses, physicians commend Pres. Chakwera’s govt for increasing top-up and professional allowances

Nurses and physician assistants have commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his government for listening to their cry to improve their welfare by increasing top-up and professional allowances.

The commendation follows the announcement that the government has approved the adjustment of top-up and professional allowances for healthcare workers.

In a communique to the Secretary for Health, the Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development, dated June 24, 2024, said the adjustments are effective July 1, 2024.

The Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development further states that the terms and conditions for the eligibility of the top up allowances remain as communicated to the Secretary for Health in his letter dated July 4, 2017.

“New rates show that those between Grade C and D will be getting the highest top up allowance of K526, 500 per month with workers on the lowest grade, M receiving K50, 000. For professional allowances, those between grades D and I will get the highest pay of K11, 500 with the lowest on grade L receiving K4, 000per month,” says the circular.

The National Organization of Nurses and Midwives in Malawi (NONM) president Shouts Simeza was not immediately available for a comment, but reacting to the development, healthcare workers at the Kamuzu Central Hospital and CHAM hospitals commended the government for addressing their concerns.

“We particularly thank President Chakwera and his government for implementing the adjustments,” said some of the nurses and midwives working at the KCH.

A nurse-midwife working St. Chavara Health Centre in Lilongwe, Linda Mlandu, said the adjustments will motivate them to provide even improved services to their clients.

