NICO Life, NICO Pensions Deliver Landmark Bonuses, Cement Legacy of Shared Prosperity

Malawi’s leading insurance and pensions provider, NICO Life Insurance Company Limited and NICO Pensions, have unveiled record-breaking bonuses and investment returns, sending a strong and deliberate message: customers are not just policyholders—they are partners in prosperity.

The landmark announcement was made during the ONE NICO Shared Prosperity Cocktail, where the Group reaffirmed its long-standing philosophy that value created over time must be shared with those who make it possible.

Backed by years of disciplined fund management and a clear long-term vision, the latest returns underscore both financial strength and a deep commitment to customer benefit.

Across its portfolio, the results are striking. The Ufulu Guaranteed Fund grew members’ pension savings by 90 percent, while the Timasuke Unguaranteed Fund surged by an impressive 142 percent, significantly boosting retirement benefits.

Under NICO Life’s flagship Tikolore With-Profit Annuity, pensioners will enjoy a 60 percent increase in monthly income, alongside a once-off payment equivalent to seven months’ pension. In addition, qualifying Individual Life policyholders whose policies matured between 2022 and 2024 will receive a remarkable 600 percent terminal bonus—translating into substantially higher final payouts.

Speaking at the event, NICO Life Chief Executive Officer Wise Chigudu described the results as a reflection of trust and partnership. “Our customers entrust us with their money and their future, and we take that responsibility seriously. When we grow, our customers must grow with us,” he said. He stressed that long-term discipline remains central to delivering meaningful value: “Real value is built over time through decisions that protect, grow and ultimately return tangible benefits to our customers.”

NICO Pensions Chief Executive Officer Gerald Chima echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the results go beyond figures. “This is shared value in action. It reflects disciplined management and a commitment to ensuring our customers benefit directly from the growth of their investments,” he said. He added that the strong performance should reinforce confidence in long-term saving, noting that consistent commitment allows investments to deliver real, life-changing rewards.

The Group also highlighted its enduring reliability in honouring long-term obligations, pointing to a 97-year-old pensioner still receiving benefits—clear evidence of its promise to support customers across generations.

For beneficiaries like Brian Boby, the impact is immediate and meaningful. He expressed gratitude for the strong returns, saying they will enable further investment into long-term personal projects.

Beyond the numbers, the announcement reinforces a powerful philosophy: disciplined saving and patient investment pay off. More importantly, it affirms NICO’s commitment to shared prosperity—where success is not confined within the institution, but extended to customers, their families and the broader community.

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