Chimwaza, Lazaro Shine as NBS Bank Monthly Golf Mug Champions

Blantyre-based golfers Chimwemwe Chimwaza and Deborah Lazaro delivered standout performances to emerge winners of the April Men’s and Ladies’ NBS Bank Monthly Golf Mug tournament, outclassing a competitive field of 116 players at Country Club Limbe (CCL).

The two-day tournament, designed as both a sporting contest and a platform for engaging customers on family banking, saw Chimwaza dominate the men’s category with a handicap of 9. He edged out David Nyirenda and Innocent Tumeo, who finished second and third with handicaps of 12 and 10, posting net scores of 72 and 74 respectively.

“It feels great to win such a tough tournament,” said Chimwaza. “The weather conditions—wind, cold and rain—made play difficult, but I stayed focused and stuck to my game.”

In the ladies’ category, 21-year-old Deborah Lazaro rose to the occasion with an impressive performance, finishing with a handicap of 18 and a net score of 71. Mercy Kamanga settled for second place after returning a handicap of 24 and a net score of 76.

“Honestly, I nearly lost confidence at the start because I was up against experienced golfers,” Lazaro said. “But I reminded myself to stay focused. This win means a lot for my career, and I’m aiming for more victories ahead.”

Speaking at the event, NBS Bank Plc Chief Retail Banking Officer Victoria Chanza described the tournament as a resounding success, noting that it provided a valuable opportunity to connect with customers beyond banking halls. She highlighted the bank’s Family Banking product as a key focus, aimed at helping families embrace joint financial management, build wealth and plan for the future.

“Our goal is to empower families to achieve their dreams—whether it’s investing in property or farming—through tailored financial solutions,” said Chanza. “We also believe in the power of sports to bring people together, create networks and foster meaningful partnerships.”

In the seniors’ division, former Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu claimed top honours with a handicap of 14 and a net score of 74, marking a memorable double celebration as he secured the win on his birthday. Don Whayo finished second with a handicap of 19 and a net score of 76.

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