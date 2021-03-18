NICO Life partners with Goodwill Funeral Services: To be providing casket, transport to anywhere in Malawi 

Malawi’s leading life insurance service provider, NICO Life has announced partnership with Goodwill Funeral Services in launching extra service facilities — providing a casket or coffin and transport to anywhere in Malawi.

NICO Life clients will be required to pay as premiums K2,000 per month as an individual and K5,000 as a family for Standard Cover or K3,000 and K7,000 as individual and family respectively for Executive Cover.

The partnership was launched in Lilongwe on Wednesday morning at Goodwill Funeral Services headquarters where NICO Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director Eric Chapola said the registered members just need to inform NICO Life of the death for the insurance company to start all the processes.

He, however, said the policy does not cover death occasioned through suicide, war invasion, act of foreign enemy, act of public authority and use of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.

Chapola added that the policy is renewable on annual basis, saying “this is the best time to have a group — employees and family members — sign up for NICO Life/Goodwill Funeral Plan policy”.

He took cognizance that Goodwill Funeral Services provides a one-stop service centre since one can buy casket there and also access embalming with capacity of 20 bodies, transport services as well as digging the grave.

Goodwill’s Managing Director, Anderson Mankhusu said he was delighted with the partnership and the new facilities in order to accord Malawians decent funeral services.

Lilongwe City mayor Juliana Kaduya graced the occasion and commended NICO Life and Goodwill Funeral Service for the good job of providing descent send-off of beloved ones.

Also present was Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Chief Executive Officer Sydney Chikoti, who disclosed that they have been in partnership with Goodwill Funeral Services for nine months aimed at giving loved ones dignified care in time of grief.

In June last year, NICO Life signed a funeral scheme partnership with MASM in which MASM clients are enjoying funeral cover of up to K1 million, up from K300,000.

Named Dekhani (Keep Calm), the K1 million cover is for VIP Scheme members while K750,000 is for Executive Scheme and K500,000 for ECONO Plan.

The benefits will be paid immediately death occurs in the form of a service provided by MASM partners, Goodwill Funeral Services and other funeral service providers, that include a coffin, embalming services and transportation by road to any part of the country for burial.

At the launch, Chikoti had said their core business was to provide health care solutions when their clients fall sick but since death is inevitable, they came up with the funeral cover because it brings with it extra burden to the bereaved.

He had said the funeral policy was an end product for their clients to play safe in the comfort that in the event of death, everything to do with funeral processes would be taken care of.

“But we remain focused on our core function — and that is to keep our members healthy by providing full medical cover when they fall ill,” he had said.

NICO Life and MASM are two giants in the life and medical insurance in with both having large footprints across the country.

“MASM will always take care of its clients. We always say ‘you are with us from cradle to the grave’ and we now endeavor to do even better with NICO Life.

“We believe that death of a loved one should not be the cause of entering expensive debt nor should our customers opt for a less dignified burial of a loved one due to financial constraints,” Chikoti had said.

