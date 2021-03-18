Sage Poet forced to release lead single from album ‘Parable of the chariot’

Lilongwe-based socially conscious lyricist, Sage Poet says fans have forced him to release a lead single from his 5th studio album “Parable Of The Chariot”.

Barely a week after the album release, Sage Poet on Monday dropped the lead single titled “Compassion”.

“I initially released the album without a lead single because I wanted people to listen to it as a package. However, after listening to the album, a few individuals have asked me to put out “Compassion” as a single so that the world can sample what the album is about.

“Compassion anchors the theme of the album. It is a perfect pick,” Sage Poet explained.

“Compassion” features Tadala, Sagonjah and Game Plan.

Produced By himself and his colleague Savxge Beats, “Compassion” was recorded, mixed and mastered by Nefter at DayBreak Studios.

According to Sage Poet, “Compassion” anchors Parable Of The Chariot’s album theme which is centering on oneness.

On the chorus, Game Plan sings, “Ndine munthu, Dziwa ndiwe munthu, Dziwa muli matsonono, Kukoma M’chikondi ndi anthu Mwamavume, chikondi kumanga Osamakankhana tikhale mu chikondi, Chikondi.”

Stream and Download “Compassion” on https://legacymusicinc.com/music/singles/sage-poet-feat-tadala-x-sagonjah-game-plan-compassion/

Full Lyrics

Compassion (Feat. Tadala, Sagonjah & Game Plan

(Chorus: Game Plan)

Ndine munthu, Dziwa ndiwe munthu, Dziwa mulimatsonono Kukoma M’chikondi ndi anthu Mwamavume chikondi kumanga Osamakankhana tikhale mu chikondi, Chikondi

(Verse 1: Tadala)

Ey yo Sage! Popanda Chikondi sindingakhale, Ndingokhala ngati mtengo oti siungabale Ukakhala opanda mano siuswa phale Chisankho ndimakonda wankulu ena burley, Ena amakonda kukonda ena kukondedwa, Idzamera ndi mbewu yapa nthaka or yopondedwa? Nsambi kwa wa nsembe Nsambi kwa m’Levi Dzuwa sungazembe Atelo ndi mlengi Atelo alembic Ndikukonde ngati mwini Ngakhale ukonda ngini Zopanda mwinimwini Wadyela koma wa mabala mu usinini Komabe mitima kutipula chikondi ndikufesa Zoipa kubzikula mwazi sindikukhesa Kufunsa mafunso ngati sindikumvesa Mesa zikakuchulula zimavuta kumeza

(Chorus: Game Plan)

Ndine munthu, Dziwa ndiwe munthu, Dziwa mulimatsonono, Kukoma M’chikondi ndi anthu, Mwamavume chikondi kumanga Osamakankhana tikhale mu chikondi, Chikondi

(Verse 2: Sage Poet)

The Omnipresent love is above so below, Because Light is the electromagnetic in its form, Love is alive from the moment we are born, From the womb to the tomb these are lessons we should know It keeps us warm, sometimes the love is cold, Light creates and breaks the patience in the soul, It’s in the heart, Light is what designs in mind, Love does not discriminate, Light has always been the kind, God Universal, Ruler Universal Law, So, no matter who you is, Light has balance of its own, It’s unconditional receive with no judgement, It’s Compassion over others it’s the universal coven, Light workers coz love nurtures us to the Oneness, So, the path of devotion to open to door to abundance, It’s not far love is not a distant star, Light is Anuk Ausar, God is love that’s who we are Love…

(Verse 3: Sagonjah)

Mulungu ndi chikondi, chikondi ndi Mulungu, Zinazi zipembezo anakonda munthu, Chikondi ndikukonda osasankhana ntundu, Chikondi ndikukonda osawonana khungu, Chikondi, Lamulo la Mulungu limodzi, Mukonda bwanji Mulungu ngati simokonda umodzi, Zonama, chikondi sichikukamba zogawa, Zomanza, chikondi chikukamba zomanga, Chikondi, Wadala okondedwa wakonda Kusiya kuwona chikondi ndichokongola, Chikondi chilibe chilendo sichimaphonya, Ngati unakhumudwa ndi chikondi chinali cha boza, Chikondi ndi cha ulele, ndi cha ulele

(Chorus: Game Plan)

Ndine munthu, Dziwa ndiwe munthu, Dziwa mulimatsonono, Kukoma, M’chikondi ndi anthu Mwamavume chikondi kumanga, Osamakankhana tikhale muchikondi, Chikondi

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!