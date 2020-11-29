NICO now at Peace Building in Mzuzu: Spur better service delivery to customers

In order to accommodate more customers and thus spur better service delivery to all customers, NICO Life and NICO Pension have opened their offices at Peace Building in Mzuzu.

NICO Life Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chapola said they saw the need for the move following the growth of business in the Northern Region and guaranteed the customers of better services.

He said their previous offices were in Mpico House but “with the ever-growing business here in the North, there is need for more space to be utilized in our service to all our clients”.

“This occasion is a lot more than just the opening of new offices,” he said. “It is the significance of this move that excites me.

“At NICO, we believe in possibilities and it has been the focus of the team to embrace the wonderful possibilities that come along with the new office space.

“This is because we believe in giving you nothing but that the best, and that is why I assure you that this move will improve the services that you have already been experiencing here in Mzuzu.”

Chapola assured the clientele that they value the business in Mzuzu that has allowed the two companies to grow and they are committed to continuously serve the people with professionalism and determination.

He thanked guest of honour, Mzuzu City Councilor Tony Mwenitete, saying his presence made them feel at home and hoped their relationship will bear even more fruits.

Mwenitete said the relocation really indicate that there is growth in the company’s customer base and thus the need for more working space.

“The growth of NICO is a growth of Mzuzu City,” he said. “This growth is in the aspects of job creation, improvement of people’s livelihood, infrastructure development, improved service delivery and increased social corporate responsibility interventionss.

“The Council recommends such growth because it’s the engine for our growth.”

He implored on NICO to continue serving the people of Mzuzu and Malawi as a whole, taking cognizance of the companies’ comprehensive range of individual and group life products.

“We are also mindful of financial support, the honoring of death claims among others and our plea is for you to continue devising modern technologies so that transactions are handled with speed.”

He also implored on the people of Mzuzu to join the Council’s efferts to develop the City and to embrace the National Cleanup campaign that was launched by President Chakwera this month.

He reiterated that the typical elements of the campaign include taking care of our sorroundings, proper landscaping and soliciting finances towards the activities that will be taking place every second Friday of each month.

“But aside participating in the specific days, we are also encouraged to develop this as habit — it is possible and we will do it.

“This is our exercise to reboot the City of Mzuzu, hence let us clean, paint our structures and participate at household level, community level, ward level and the whole City level.

“He applauded NICO for its social corporate responsibility and pledged to do “everything possible to take this partnership to greater heights”.

The ceremony started with a parade from their old premises at Mpico House and Chapola made special mention of the participation of the City residents, saying it was “refreshing to know that we have a family that is determined to move with us, even with the hot weather we had”.

