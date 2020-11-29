Tigers lead, as champions Big Bullets and Blue Eagles fired blanks in season opener

November 29, 2020

The 2020/21 TNM Super League has kicked off with Kau-Kau Tigers leading the 16-team log-table following a 2-1 home victory over Kasungu-based TN Stars at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

Tigers scored through Martin Msewa and Tony Mbulu while Stars got their consolation through Trouble Banda.

They are tied on three points with Kamuzu Barracks (KB), who beat hosts Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium, but they top the pack for scoring two goals against KB’s one. Zeliat Nkhoma scored KB’s goal.

The defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets were held by  Blue Eagles  at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Elsewhere,  Karonga United and Mafco settled for one-all draws against visitors Chitipa United and Red Lions. Karonga led through Balikinho Mwakanyongo’s strike before Emmanuel Muyila restored parity for Chitipa.

Mafco scored through Peter Kansonga and Stanley Duwe equalised for Lions.

