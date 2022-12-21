Nico Pension honours long serving employees 

As part of instilling hard-working spirit among its workers as well as celebrating their efforts, NICO Pension on Monday honoured its 6 long-serving employees.

NICO Pension General Manager, Gerald Chima said the company continues to organize special awards to the employees as one way of celebrating as well as reflecting together with all the staff from where the company is coming from, where it is and where it is going.

Chima said the awards are also a token of recognition for the employees contributions which has helped the company to achieve more milestones.

“For the company to reach where it is now, it is because of the efforts and sacrifices that these employees have done within the period they have been with us,” he said.

“Therefore, it is important to honour them because this initiative will give them an extra momentum, together with the rest of the employees, to be able to look forward and think of the company’s future in as far as growth is concerned.”

One of the awardees, Ellen Mkupha — who is NICO Pension’s Finance Manager — thanked management for the recognition, which she said has given her energy to put an extra gear.

Mkupha further described hard work, determination, team work as some of the attributes that has helped her to be one of the achievers.

Out of the six employees, 3 have managed to clock 15 years, while 3 others have 20 years and 1 employee has clocked 25 years respectively.

All the awardees have received a certificates of appreciation and on top of that each employee will receive 2 bags of cement for each year which will be multiplied according to the number of years spent spent with the company.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!