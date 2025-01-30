NICO Pension Launches ‘Innovative Programmed Withdrawal Product

NICO Pension, a leading provider of retirement solutions in the country, has launched a groundbreaking ‘Innovative Programmed Withdrawal Product’ which has been designed in order to provide flexible and sustainable retirement income solution.

The new product will also mainly help in offering an alternative retirement option which comes with control, flexibly, and sustainability to meet the needs of retirees.

According to NICO Pension, Chief Executive Officer, Gerald Chima, unlike traditional solutions, the Programmed Withdrawal Product empowers clients to retain ownership and decision-making over their retirement funds while benefiting from professional fund management.

Chima also added that, the product ensures strategic balance between sustainable income and long-term financial security, making it an ideal choice for those who value actively shaping their financial future.

“This launch marks a new a chapter in our mission to provide innovative, client-focused pension solutions. The product empowers our our clients to take charge of their financial futures, ensuring their retirement funds work for them and it also highlights NICO Pension dedication to delivering industry-leading innovations in 2025 and beyond.

“NICO Pension understands the intricacies of retirement planning and is committed to delivering products that cater to diverse client needs. This product is an excellent choice for those who value control and sustainability in managing their retirement income,” explained Chima.

Among other things, the product also allows members who retire after withdrawing up to 50% of their pension benefits as a lumpsum, to withdrawal the balance over a predetermined period or for life in line with their circumstances and preferences.

This innovative offering represents the first in a series of product launches planned by NICO Pension for 2025.

NICO Pension is dedicated to enhancing financial security and independence for individuals and organizations.

With a proven track record of innovation and customer centric service, NICO Pension continues to redefine the pension landscape.

