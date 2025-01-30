Teen Sex, Drug Abuse Turn Zomba Botanic Garden into Haven of Decay

Once a serene escape for nature lovers, the Zomba Botanic Garden, nestled on the lush slopes of the Zomba Plateau, has become a hotspot for underage sex, drug abuse, and alcoholism, exposing a troubling moral decay among Malawi’s youth.

The garden, a picturesque destination for weddings, parties, and outdoor events, now bears witness to shocking scenes of teenagers engaging in risky behavior. On weekends and public holidays, the garden transforms into a hub for illicit activities, with minors seen drinking, smoking cannabis (chamba), and engaging in unprotected sex in the bushes.

“I just wanna have fun,” says a teenage girl who identified herself as Zione, gulping down plain gin. “My mother doesn’t know I drink or smoke. She doesn’t even know I have a boyfriend. It’s my time to enjoy.”

The situation has left authorities and community leaders deeply concerned. Dr. Zecharia Magombo, Director-General of the National Herbarium and Botanic Gardens, expressed frustration over the failure to enforce a ban on underage visitors.

“We ordered that no underage child should be allowed into the garden, but the ban only worked for a few days. These children keep sneaking in after vandalizing the barbed wire fence,” he said.

Magombo explained that the garden’s security personnel are hesitant to forcefully remove the minors, many of whom are intoxicated or high on drugs. “Chasing them away could lead to ugly scenes that may backfire against us,” he said. Instead, the agency is collaborating with police, child rights organizations, and parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to find a lasting solution.

However, the police have come under fire for their perceived inaction. Naison Chibondo, Zomba Police Station’s community policing coordinator, acknowledged the problem but defended the force’s hands-off approach.

“We see these children passing by our station heading to the Botanic Garden, but we can’t block them without a case or complaint. What would be the justification for our action?” he asked.

Chibondo urged concerned individuals to file formal complaints to enable police intervention. But critics like MacBain Mkandawire, Executive Director of Youth Net and Counselling, argue that the police are failing in their duty to protect children.

“The police should grow up and start doing what the law enforcement agency exists for,” Mkandawire said. “Their response is a joke of the century. The law recognizes any underage person as a child of the State, meaning the police are their keepers. Why wait for a complaint?”

Mkandawire also blamed parents for neglecting their responsibilities. “Parents are the primary protectors of their children. They need to up their game and be part of the solution,” he said. “The children we’re watching smoke and have unprotected sex today will one day marry our well-raised sons and daughters, who will suffer the consequences of this negligence.”

Grace Chiutula Nduli, Chairperson of Matiya Primary School’s PTA, echoed these concerns, urging parents to wake up to reality. “Many parents live in denial, thinking their children are angels. But once they leave home, they run wild,” she warned.

The teens reportedly turned to the Botanic Garden after being expelled from the Gymkhana Golf Club by soldiers from Cobbe Barracks. With no clear solution in sight, the garden’s transformation into a haven for vice highlights a broader societal crisis.

As stakeholders scramble for answers, one thing is clear: without urgent action, the Zomba Botanic Garden risks becoming a symbol of a generation lost to drugs, alcohol, and risky behavior. The time to act is now—before the damage becomes irreversible.

*This story was first published on mwnation.com.*

