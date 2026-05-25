MEC Pushes for Better Benefits as Economic Crisis Erodes Commissioners’ Conditions of Service

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has appealed to Parliament for an urgent review of commissioners’ conditions of service, arguing that worsening economic pressures and sweeping government austerity measures have significantly weakened benefits that were only revised last year.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee on Thursday afternoon, MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja painted a picture of mounting financial strain facing commissioners tasked with overseeing the country’s sensitive electoral processes.

Mtalimanja told the committee that although commissioners’ conditions of service were revised in April 2025, the value of those adjustments has already been eroded by soaring living costs and rapidly shifting economic conditions.

“It is the commission’s belief that circumstances exist now to justify an adjustment to the conditions of service to bring back the net value of the revision that was gained in April 2025 and even go beyond that,” she said.

Her remarks come at a time when Malawi continues to grapple with high inflation, escalating fuel prices and broad public expenditure cuts affecting multiple sectors of government.

Mtalimanja argued that austerity measures introduced by government this year are now colliding with the legal protections and operational demands attached to the office of MEC commissioners.

“Business class travel has been reduced to economic class, fuel entitlement has been reduced by 30 percent and commissioners are no longer getting top-up allowance or daily subsistence allowance for fully funded retreats,” she told the committee.

The electoral body further raised concerns over accommodation and security arrangements for commissioners, insisting that officials entrusted with managing national elections require secure and dignified living conditions because of the highly sensitive nature of their work.

MEC’s appearance before the committee highlights growing pressure within public institutions as inflation and expenditure controls continue eating into salaries, allowances and operational benefits across government.

The commission’s push for improved conditions also comes at a politically delicate period, with Malawi heading toward another crucial electoral cycle where the credibility, independence and effectiveness of MEC will once again come under intense public and political scrutiny.

Observers say the request is likely to spark debate, especially at a time when ordinary Malawians are facing severe economic hardships and many public servants continue struggling with stagnant wages and shrinking purchasing power.

However, MEC appears determined to argue that safeguarding the welfare, security and operational independence of commissioners is essential to protecting the integrity of the country’s democratic processes.

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