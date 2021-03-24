NICO Pensions relaunches Ufulu Fund that caters for self-employed and employer sponsored members

For those who left employment but would like to preserve their benefits away from their employer’s restricted pension fund, NICO Pensions is the service provider they can engage with through the Ufulu Unrestricted Fund.

The Fund has been relaunched, for individuals, the self-employed and employer sponsored members, which is designed to provide an avenue for investment of pension funds to provide income in retirement.

In a statement, NICO Pensions General Manager, Gerald Chima said the fund also provides an alternative for trustees of a restricted pension fund who want to encourage former employees to transfer out of the fund.

He added that employees may also wish to exercise their choice to place their benefits away from the employers’ restricted fund.

“Ufulu Unrestricted Fund gives members peace of mind knowing that the pension benefits are being competently preserved and grown,” Chima said.

“In this case, the member deals directly with NICO Pensions as an administrator for their funds and as a corporate trustee. The Ufulu Fund is further insured by NICO Life — guaranteeing the capital and any returns declared at any point in time giving the member peace of mind.”

Chima assured clients that funds are wisely preserved with investments with NICO Asset Managers, earning competitive investment returns.

“We have a well-diversified portfolio that includes listed and unlisted equities, government securities, corporate bonds property and loans. So one is guaranteed investment returns that are well above inflation,” he said.

The Fund also gives members access to fund information on the online portal and access to statements — helping the member to monitor their fund performance and growth online anywhere anytime if they have internet access.

“For those without internet access, physical statements are made available,” he said.

NICO Pensions has registered competitive bonuses for the last 10 years and Chima assured clients that it remains committed to providing the best services to its pension members.

