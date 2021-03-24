Malawi one win away from Afcon qualification after beating South Sudan

March 24, 2021 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi national football team are just one game away from booking their place for the  2022 Africa Cup of Nations  tournament.

Man of the match Peter Banda with the ball
Flames technical official celebrate
Dress room boogie-woogie
Dress room boogie-woogie

They beat  South Sudan away in Khartoum, Sudan on Wednesday narrowly 1-0.

Gerald Phiri Jnr corner kick in the 47th minute was deflected into the net by a South Sudan player for the what turned out to be the vital goal of the match.

A win for Malawi against Uganda in the last qualifier match  next Monday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre  would mean  qualification for the Flames.

The Flames are still third in Group B with seven points as Burkina Faso, who held Uganda to a 0-0 draw, still top the four-team group with nine points followed by Uganda who have eight points.

South Sudan anchor the four-team group with three points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mzakwacha Nixon's
Mzakwacha Nixon's
2 hours ago

Good job,
Well done,you have baptized sudanis.

There is nothing impossible,you can qualify….
Takunyadirani !
+27724922299

0
Reply
Fotu
Fotu
2 hours ago

It will end in tears

0
Reply
bentby
bentby
2 hours ago
Reply to  Fotu

negativity always, ndimanyazi mulibe.

0
Reply
Kennedy
Kennedy
3 hours ago

Good luck guys, nothing is impossible. Work hard deffend well and push forward.

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Wovwe hybrid power plant project on course: PML approves African Energy to proceed with pre-feasibility studies

The Malawi power grid is soon expected to receive a combined 75 megawatts (MW)   of coal and solar power generated...

Close