Malawi one win away from Afcon qualification after beating South Sudan

Malawi national football team are just one game away from booking their place for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

They beat South Sudan away in Khartoum, Sudan on Wednesday narrowly 1-0.

Gerald Phiri Jnr corner kick in the 47th minute was deflected into the net by a South Sudan player for the what turned out to be the vital goal of the match.

A win for Malawi against Uganda in the last qualifier match next Monday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre would mean qualification for the Flames.

The Flames are still third in Group B with seven points as Burkina Faso, who held Uganda to a 0-0 draw, still top the four-team group with nine points followed by Uganda who have eight points.

South Sudan anchor the four-team group with three points.

