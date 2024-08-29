NICO Technologies donate 10 computers to Her For Tech organization

NICO Technologies, a leading technology services provider in Malawi which is also one of the subsidiaries of NICO Holdings Group of Companies has donated 10 brand new Lenovo and HP computers and their accessories all valued at K20 million to a Blantyre based non governmental youth organization called Her For Tech which focuses on bridging the gender digital divide in the technology industry by providing opportunity in drilling the young women with tech skills in order to thrive in the tech sector.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony in Blantyre, Joseph Chipula, Responsible for Technology Operations at NICO Technologies said the donation was aimed at appreciating the good work the organization is doing in empowering the girl child by imparting them with knowledge on the importance of studying Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) which is part of developing the nation from a gender point of view.

Chipula emphasized that for the country to develop and achieve the Malawi 2063 agenda, the company believes that there is a need for every sector to take part in practicing inclusivity by not leaving women behind on issues to do with the use of technologies.

“We can not talk about development without talking about the girl child hence the need for them to be well empowered at all levels starting from grassroots be it primary, secondary school up to university because if we leave the girl child it means we are leaving important aspect which can help the community and nation at large to develop,” said Chipula.

Her For Tech, Computer Programmer, Akuzike Nguku commended NICO Technologies for the donation which she said will assist in expanding the underserved communities through conducting of trainings where other people were experiencing challenges of not having access to gadgets.

Nguku added that the organization has been encountering challenges such as lack of support among girls from their parents especially in the rural areas where it becomes difficult for the parents to get convinced and understand the benefits of a girl child in partaking something to do with technology.

“With this donation we are assured that it will be easy for us to convince parents in the rural areas to allow their kids to take part in the technologies.

“Statistics says that most careers that requires STEM subjects are mainly dominated by males than females as such we want to bridge that gap so that there should be a balance whereby women can also have opportunity to pursue in this difficult careers just like the way boys can do it,” Said Nguku.

