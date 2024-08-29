Stop the talk show! Usi calls for urgent action on climate change

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Vice President of Malawi, Michael Usi, made a powerful appeal for immediate climate action, veering away from his prepared remarks to deliver an impassioned call during the opening of the Strategy and Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Group on Climate Change at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

In what felt more like a professorial lecture, Usi displayed an impressive command of the intricate and often dire details surrounding climate change. The VP did not hide his frustration over the ongoing cycle of high-level talks that fail to translate into meaningful action, particularly in securing climate financing for the world’s most vulnerable nations.

“Climate change is a pressing issue because it pushes vulnerable communities to the brink,” Usi stated. “It is high time that we see progress in climate financing because the challenges for the least developed countries are enormous.”

The Vice President’s remarks come as the world prepares for COP 29 in Azerbaijan later this year, with many nations still reeling from the lack of concrete results following COP 28 in 2023. Usi likened the current state of global climate discussions to a doctor providing an accurate diagnosis but failing to prescribe the necessary treatment.

“We cannot continue to treat climate change as a mere talk show. We need to see real progress,” he urged, emphasizing that LDCs must approach these international forums with a clear, fact-based narrative. “We are too poor to be mere tourists in countries where COP happens. We need to go to Azerbaijan and represent the critical interests of our people,” Usi declared.

The Vice President’s words resonated with the diverse audience, which included representatives from Burkina Faso, São Tomé, Senegal, Guinea, Cambodia, and various United Nations bodies. The gathering in Lilongwe is expected to produce the ‘Lilongwe Declaration,’ a key document that will guide LDCs in their negotiations at COP 29 in Baku.

“As we convene today, we are not merely representatives of our respective nations; we are stewards of a shared responsibility,” Usi reminded the delegates. “We are guardians of a future that transcends borders and binds us together in the collective pursuit of sustainable and equitable development.”

The Strategy and Ministerial Meeting is a crucial platform for LDCs to brainstorm and align their strategies ahead of COP 29, where they hope to finally see actionable steps toward climate financing and resilience-building for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

