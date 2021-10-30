Nigerian JoeBoy and South African Shekinah arrive in Malawi: “Ready for Lilongwe Music Festival”

Nigerian singer JoeBoy and South African songbird Shekinah arrived in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in readiness for a performance at the Lilongwe Music Festival.

The show will take place at the Lilongwe Golf Club from this evening till tomorrow.

The duo, together with Chris Martin, will headline the Lifest show and they will share the stage with local artists.

Speaking upon arrival at KIA, JoeBoy said it is refreshing to be in Malawi for his first performance ever and he has promised a splendid act.

“It is my first time to be in Malawi, people have listened to my songs in various platforms, and it is now time for them to see me performing live. I am ready to make people dance, I believe it will be one in history,” he said.

He added, “This will be my first time to perform my latest hit song alcohol ,first time ever and I guess performing it here in Malawi it is very special to me and thank you for having me and going expect the show to be fun and lit . The key reason for the Lifest is promotion of the mental health as such Nigerian ‘nobody’ hit maker said mental issues are everywhere and when this comes people should just take it easy.”

“I Know it seems like a problem that will not end at that time but there is always something to be grateful for that will keep us going and just try to talk to somebody about that issue you are having. There is always that person you trust who you can always talk to don’t be afraid to speak out and don’t keep it inside of you and be strong physically.”

Lifest is a project aimed at engaging artists including comedians, musicians and poets in the fight against ills of gender based violence (GBV) and addressing mental health issues using their talents.

In separate interview, Shekinah said she is more than ready to perform and thanked Malawians for the warm welcome.

“I am happy to be in Malawi, energy levels are high and I will give my best, I am optimistic that no one will regret,” she said

She also advised young people to be strong enough to face challenges saying Challenges come and go and they should normalize sharing whatever is troubling them.

Both of them added that they are excited to play a role in addressing issues to do with mental health.

Lifest project coordinator Maya Kalumo said all is set for the show and people should expect fireworks.

