Nigerian national Adedokuni deported for contravening Malawi laws

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services on Tuesday deported a Nigerian national, Kelly Kayode Adedokuni, for contravening the Laws of Malawi.

Regional Immigration Office publicist for the Centre, Pasqually Zulu, said Adedokuni was arrested for trying to acquire a Malawi national identity card through the National Registration Office.

The 44-year-old Adedokuni’s passport number is 10752292 and was issued on 21st September, 2020, and will expire on 20th September 2025.

As such, he wanted to acquire a Malawian passport dubiously, but the police arrested him.

“He was charged with offence of false declaration for obtaining a Malawi national ID and then attempted to acquire a Malawi passport. Being a foreign national, a deportation order was made on the 15th September, 2022 by the Homeland Minister,” said Zulu in an interview on Wednesday.

Zulu said the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services deported Adedokuni in-line with Section 4 Subsection (1) f of the Immigration Act.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has appealed to foreign nationals residing in Malawi to respect the rule of law, failure to comply risks deportation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!