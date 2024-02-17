Nigeria’s President Tinubu picks son-in-law Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo to run housing agency

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has stirred controversy by appointing his son-in-law, Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the head of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ojo is married to Tinubu’s eldest daughter, Folashade. This move marks the first instance of Tinubu selecting a relative for a federal government position.

The presidency justified the appointment, citing Ojo’s decade-long experience in the housing and hospitality industries, along with his past role as a member of the House of Representatives.

However, there has been a strong reaction on social media with some arguing that there were more qualified and deserving candidates than Mr Ojo.

“Blatant nepotism is a leadership weakness. Unfortunately, Nigerian leaders don’t see it as a form of ethical failure,” an x user wrote.

Some have come out to defend the naming of Mr Ojo for the role, saying his relationship with the president should not bar him from government jobs.

His appointment was part of the president’s move to overhaul the management of the housing ministry.

The FHA, which falls under the ministry, is supposed to help deliver affordable homes across Nigeria.

