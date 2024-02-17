Umodzi Party ‘resurrects’ lectures MPs to debate solutions Malawi needs

February 17, 2024

OPPOSITION Umodzi Party has urged members of parliament to dedicate their time in the August House to finding solutions to the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Umodzi Party interim leader Kafumba

The plea from Thomas Wezi Kaumba, interim president of the party comes ahead of the 2024-2025 budget presentation.

 

Speaking to the media recently, Kaumba cited food shortages in the country as one the issues requiring urgent attention, saying many people in the country are at risk of hunger, due to cyclones and persistent drought.

 

According to Kaumba, it is high time members of parliament committed their time to finding lasting solutions that will assist in alleviating hunger.

