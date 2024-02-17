Nowhere to run as devaluation, fuel prices force Nacala to adjust upwards rail prices

The country’s rail operator, Nacala Logistics, has adjusted upward fares for its passenger trains effective March 1 this year.

In its statement, released on 16th February, the company says the price hike has been necessitated by an increase in train operation costs due to the rise in inflation, the price of fuel, and the recent devaluation of the local currency.

Among other changes, a trip from Liwonde in Machinga to the Nayuchi border has been raised from K1550 to K2950 in its business coaches.

The company last increased its passenger train fairs in October 2022.

