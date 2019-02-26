Nihorya laid to rest with military honours: Nankhumwa says he was ‘a rare DPP member’

A somber mood engulfed Limburi in Mulanje on Tuesday, February 26 2019, as thousands of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers bade farewell to their departed former Parliamentarian, Fraser Nkhoma Nihorya.

They were joined by DPP Vice President for Southern Region and Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who represented President Peter Mutharika, Foreign and International Relations Minister, Emmanuel Fabiano, Homeland Deputy Minister and DPP Regional Governor for South, Charles Mchacha, Malawi diplomats from South Africa and Mozambique, senior chief Chikumbu and T/A Njema, among others.

Nkhoma Nihorya died on Saturday, February 23 at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital. He lost a long bout with kidney failure. He also suffered from high blood pressure.

He served as legislator for Mulanje Limburi from 2009 to 2014 as well as deputy Minister of Finance under the late President Bingu wa Mutharika. In 2015, President Peter Mutharika appointed Nihorya as Malawi’s Consular General in South Africa, the post he held until his death.

Nihorya was 41 and he is survived by a wife, son and a daughter.

A Chancellor College graduate, the late Nihorya worked for National Bank of Malawi for several years before he ventured into politics.

Nankhumwa told mourners at the funeral service held at the late Nihorya’s residence in Limburi, Mulanje that President Mutharika had directed that the fallen diplomat and politician be laid to rest with full military honours in recognition of his selfless contribution towards social and economic development of his country.

“Military honours funeral is the most fitting and respectful tribute to the late Nihorya. He served his country well. As deputy minister, the late Nihorya worked hard to ensure that the economy of this country performs well for the benefit of ordinary Malawians.

“Additionally, the late Nihorya was a rare DPP member who was liked and respected, not only here in Limburi, Mulanje, but the entire country. I recall very well that when President (Bingu) Mutharika died in office in 2012, we lost many MPs to other political parties but Nihorya remained a royal member of the party together with other 32 MPs.

“The late Nihorya was among a few MPs who gallantly defended the party in Parliament, including Dr. George Chaponda, MP for Mulanje South West,” said Nankhumwa, who is also MP for Mulanje Central and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Nihorya was a Phalombe Secondary School Alumnus. Speaking on behalf of Phalombe Secondary School Alumni, CCAP Reverend Billy Gama described the late Nihorya as a highly intelligent person.

“He was a shining star; no wonder he made it to Chancellor College; became a successful banker, politician and diplomat,” said Rev. Gama.

In his eulogy, the late Nihorya’s first-born son, Fostino, hailed his father as “our mentor”. He said their father always encouraged them to work hard in school and to be God-fearing, always.

“He was closest to us; we have lost our pillar of strength,” said Fostino.

