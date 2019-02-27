Singer and dancer Beatrice Kamwendo dies

One of Malawi’s reknown veteran female percussionist, singer and dancer Betrice Kamwendo has died.

Kamwendo a sister to celebrated gospel artist Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda died on Tuesday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on Tuesday.

The late Beatrice announced in 2016 she had turned to gospel after taking a break in music and on stage which she claimed she did it deliberately to give herself a rest but it turned out to be a long break.

She in previous years performed with Ben Mankhamba and Jenna Sisters.

“I just took a normal break just to rest but then since then I have not been performing. The last time I performed was in 2013,”she was quoted in the daily times newpaper of 8th January 2016.

Her absence on stage forced some quarters to say she has stopped music but Beatrice said she was still active only that for now she has turned gospel.

“I am now in gospel, I want to sing for the Lord and for now I am performing in the praise team at Nkolokoti Livingwaters Church,”she was quoted.

She also revealed she has songs which she would like to record but then she has no money to go to the studio.

Late Beatrice name became a household name when she used to perform in Ravers Band together with her elder sister Ethel who is now a pastor and gospel musician.

Her burial arrangements are to be released soon by the family members.

