Nine Killed in Christmas Road Accidents as Festive Crashes Rise Despite Drop in Deaths

Nine people have died in five separate road accidents recorded during the just-ended Christmas period, police have confirmed, raising fresh concerns about road safety during festive seasons.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo said the deaths occurred between the night of 24 December and 26 December, a period traditionally marked by heavy travel as Malawians move to and from villages to celebrate Christmas with family and friends.

Despite the fatalities, Chimtembo said the figures represent a 55 percent decrease in deaths compared to the same period last year, when 13 people lost their lives in 11 fatal accidents.

However, while the number of deaths dropped, the number of accidents increased significantly. Police recorded 30 road accidents this year during the festive window, up from 19 accidents reported over the same period in 2024.

“This shows that although accidents increased, the severity of some of the crashes was lower compared to last year,” Chimtembo said, adding that police presence on major highways and busy roads may have helped reduce fatalities.

Road safety experts say Christmas and New Year periods are among the deadliest times on Malawi’s roads, largely due to speeding, drink-driving, overloading of vehicles, fatigue, and disregard for traffic rules. Increased traffic volumes, especially on major routes linking cities to rural areas, also contribute to the spike in accidents.

In recent years, police have intensified festive road safety campaigns, including roadblocks, speed checks, and public awareness messages urging motorists to drive responsibly. Chimtembo said these efforts would continue through the New Year holidays, as traffic volumes are expected to remain high.

He appealed to drivers to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations, avoid alcohol when driving, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy.

“Most of these accidents are preventable. We are calling on all road users to prioritise safety, not just for themselves but for other people on the road,” Chimtembo said.

Malawi continues to record high road traffic accident rates annually, with hundreds of lives lost each year, making road safety a persistent public concern. As families mourn loved ones lost during what should be a season of joy, authorities are urging collective responsibility to prevent further tragedies on the country’s roads.

