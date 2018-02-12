Nissan Malawi boasts of market share, unveils new SUV Nissan  X-Trail

Nissan Malawi has finally launched a more technologically advanced Nissan X-trail model which expects to raise the company’s market domination further.

The company holds 22 percent of market share which is due to its consistency in coming up with more technologically advanced vehicles.

One of the company’s directors, Tim Jacques disclosed that the company is enjoying a good market share.

“Nissan has a 22% market share in Malawi which means for every four new cars sold one is a Nissan. This is because of phenomenal quality of our cars, excellent customer service and after sell service,” Jacques said.

Jacques despite describing current car market as relatively slow, expressed optimism of having a good year as the company anticipates more sales from the latest Nissan x-trail.

Selling at K39 million, the seven-seater state-of-the-art vehicle has about eight inbuilt technological advancements which include a 360 degree view monitor, four cameras, an anti-lock system and six airbags.

It also has hill descent assist, and electric break force distribution which ensures the tyres don’t freeze when one breaks and the break system adjusts itself depending on the weight either in front or at the back of the vehicle.

So far four X-trails have already been sold with more anticipated to come within the next months, and Jacques said the new vehicle would be launched throughout Africa during the year.

The new Nissan X-trail, which comes on the market just two months after the company launched new Nissan Navara, does not only provide luxurious travel for the whole family, but also extra security for the passengers.

Nissan vehicles are manufactured in 20 countries, including two in Africa- South Africa and Nigeria. The company has been in Malawi for 50 years.

The Nissan X-Trail is a compact crossover produced by the Japanese automaker Nissan since 2000. Due to its length gain in its third generation, it is now considered a mid-size crossover. It was one of Nissan’s first crossovers and was released about the same time as several other companies competing car based crossovers.

