Illovo’s white sugar rich in Vitamin A  sales up

Illovo Sugar Malawi’s White Sugar Rush Christmas Promotion has managed to yield results as the commodity’s sales volume increased.

The company was forced to stage the promotion due to the decline of white sugar demand.

Illovo Head of Domestic Sales, Walter Nyamilandu told the media that the promotion was designed to create awareness amongst consumers on the benefits of the product.

“White sugar was not being consumed as much as brown sugar. That is why we decided to launch the promotion,” Nyamilandu said.

The promotion, Nyamilandu revealed has yielded positive results as white sugar sales increased.

“We are proud that there has been overwhelming response from consumers in terms of sales. The product is also rich in Vitamin A. We also want to ensure that the current generation consumes the commodity,” he said.

Illovo Sugar Malawi, a Malawi Stock Exchange-listed company, recently disclosed that its profits jumped from K1.87 billion in 2016 to K7.1 billion.

