Njaliwa diffuses bullets

Defending TNM Super League Champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, on Saturday suffered a painful defeat against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Bullets were coming from a fresh loss against Silver Strikers in the FDH Bank Cup and Moyale’s captain Lloyd Njaliwa is the man that did the damage on Saturday with his single goal that came after 29 minutes in the first half.

The Lions of Kaning’ina were the first to settle in the game as the Bullets had problems keeping the ball in the middle of the park.

A shot by Moyale’s Brown Magaga in the 8th minute went wide before Bullets’ goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba saved another dangerous shot by Chamveka Gwetsani from a set piece after 21 minutes.

Midfielder Boyboy Chima for Moyale Barracks supplied a decent cross in the 29th minute from the left and Lloyd Njaliwa skilfully nodded the ball past Richard Chimbamba who simply saw it kissing the net on his far post.

Bullets were second on the ball and failed to create scoring opportunities throughout the first half as Ntopijo Njewa, Black Aliseni, Innocent Botomani and Chamveka Gwetsani gave no chance to Hassan Kajoke and Zicco Mkanda to shot at goal manned by veteran Macdonald Harawa.

The introduction of Macfarlen Mgwira and Precious Phiri for Anthony Mfune and Blessing Mpokera by coach Calisto Pasuwa for Bullets changed the complexion of the game as the visitors now settled into the game and started giving the Moyale defence problems.

After 69 minutes, Mgwira’s clever shot was nearly headed into own net by Moyale’s centre back Innocent Botomani.

Again, a decent free kick by Macfarlen Mgwira in the 75th minute found Hassan Kajoke in the box but his header missed the target with a whisker.

When referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle, the scoreboard was still reading Moyale Barracks 1 and Nyasa Big Bullets 0.

Lloyd Njaliwa for Moyale Barracks was voted man of the match.

Speaking after the match, Bullets’ coach Calisto Pasuwa said he was worried with the result.

“I take the blame as a coach. We were down in the first half. The guys that we gave chance today for others to rest struggled,” he said.

The winning coach, Prichard Mwansa, said he was happy getting three points.

“The league is now tough. I am happy that we have collected three points. The boys played according to instructions. In the second half Bullets closed us down in the attacking third but it’s important that we have collected three points,” Mwansa said.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United clobbered Kamuzu Barracka by four goals to nothing. Clement Nyondo scored a brace while Victor Lungu and Mphatso Kamanga scored a goal each.

Bullets are still at the summit of the TNM Super League log table with 48 points from 23 games while Moyale Barracks are on position 5 with 40 points from 25 games.

Silver Strikers are still on position 2 with 46 points from 24 games, Karonga United on third with 43 points from 26 games while Mighty Wanderers have been pushed to fourth position following their nil-nil draw against Ntopwa FC in Blantyre. The nomads have 42 points from 24 games.

