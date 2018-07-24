Njawala dumps DPP to  join UTM

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Blantyre Kabula Felix Njawala has jumped out of the ruling party ship and has now joined Vice President Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Njawala made the announcement about his deflection on Sunday at Chirimba LEA Primary School ground where he was attending to the football finals of the Felix Njawala Super Cup.

Speaking to the thousands of people who gathered at the ground after presenting the prizes to the winning teams Njawala who also took advantage to announce his interest of contesting for the post of member of parliament of the area in the 2019 polls.

He said the decision to join UTM was made after receiving a number of request from chiefs, leaders of youths organisations, vendors as well as church leaders who approached him to consider contesting in the pending elections after the people expressed what they call loss of trust to the current member of parliament of the area Rashid Gaffar who is failing to bring developments since he took the position in 2014.

“ As as young person I have been observing the political landscape and at the same time listening to all the political parties in the country and I have made a decision to contribute to the change that the country needs after a thorough analysis of other parties and candidates. I was very much convinced with Chilima’s ideologies after meeting him and I have hope and confidence that he is the right candidate who can bring some change that the country requires,” said Njawala.

He further promised to mobilise the people of the area more especially the young people to understand what the movement is all about and make informed decision based on principles and fundermental of the movement so that they should take part and join UTM in order to contribute in changing Malawi for the better.

During the function Njawala donated 10 bags of cement to Chirimba Police Unit which was meant to help in building police offices and toilets.

In the football finals Beerz FC of Machinjiri became champions of the Felix Njawala Super Cup after beating Red Labels 5-4 in post match penalties after making a one-all-draw in the regulation time.

