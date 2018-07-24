Pastor of Pentecostal Church arrested for rape at overnight prayers: Malawi police nab others for sexual offences

Malawi Police have arrested a 55-year-old pastor of Evangelical Pentecostal Church, Matias Paul, in Dowa for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

According to police spokesman at Dowa Police Station, Richard Kaponda, the girl was sexually abused when she went for overnight prayers.

Kaponda said the incident took place in March when the victim (not identified for legal reasons) allegedly sought accommodation at the pastor’s house when prayers ended at 3am.

“She was given a place at the pastor’s house. That same night, she went out to relieve herself and the pastor followed her and demanded sex from her which she refused, but the suspect forced himself on her,” said the police spokesman.

He said the girl’s mother noticed changes in her appearance after some months.

The girl – who has just sat for Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSCLE) examinations -narrated her ordeal after questioned by police.

She has been certified five month pregnant at Mvera Mission Hospital.

The pastor was arrested on July 15.

The victim comes from Mtileni Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Khombedza in Salima while the suspect is from Kalembo Villahe T/A Chiwere in Dowa.

Cases of sexual assault are at an increase in the country.

Elsewhere, Police in Chikwawa District are keeping in custody a 19 year old man on suspicion of raping a 20 year old woman.

The suspect, identified as John Henry, allegedly raped the victim Friday at Sande Village under Traditional Authority Maseya in the district.

Henry hails from Misili Village under Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa District.

In Ntchisi, Police are keeping in custody a 26 year old man for allegedly defiling a 12 year old girl who has a mental illness.

Ntchisi Police Spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha said they have identified the suspect as Falison William of Chimwaye Village in the area of Chief Chilooko in the district.

He said the incident took place on July 19, 2018 at Dyuku Village in the same Chief Chilooko’s area.

“The victim went to church for choir practice and took long to return home prompting her mother to follow her to the church where she did not find her,” M’bumpha pointed out adding some villagers told the mother that they had seen the victim in the company of the suspect.

In another development, the police are keeping under custody a 59 year old Jemison Mwale of Mzowa Village in the area of chief Chilooko for allegedly defiling a 14 year old girl.

The victim met her fate on her way back from a maize mill.

Both William and Mwale will appear before the court soon to answer charges of defilement.

