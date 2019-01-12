Njikho vindicated by win in UTM re-run of Mzuzu City primaries

Regional Governor for UTM party in the North, Leonard Njikho, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency has proved that he is the people’s choice after winning the party’s re-run of primary elections.

In a re-run of the Party’s botched January 3 primary elections held at Our Time Private Secondary School in Mzuzu on Thursday, Njikho amassed 566 votes against his challenger Justice Chimaliro who got 250 votes.

“The Truth has prevailed. If you remember on 3 January , the results were clear but some people rejected them but now the people of Mzuzu have shown that they really love their Regional Governor for UTM and I am really happy at what has happened,”Njikho said.

Chimaliro has since accepted defeat but maintains that the UTM is likely to face a stiff battle in 2019 with Njikho as its torch-bearer

.

“I will accept the results. We had agreed that the people from the District and the Constituency should not vote but why did he allow those to vote. People have endorsed a candidate to their preference but not that one who is liked on the ground,” Chimaliro said.

The legislator, however, dismissed allegations of unfair practices by Chimaliro after four ineligible voters were combed out from Njikho’s voter’s.

“It is very rare for people in African culture to accept that they have lost. He can talk whatever he can say. I won by more than 50 percent of the votes, so even if he had removed all the people from all the areas, I would still have won.

“I have won because people in Mzuzu love me. The people of Mzuzu love me. Let them talk whatever they can say, when they come to the May 21st General Elections, I will amass more votes for Chilima and myself so let them talk,” said Njikho.

Presiding officer for the primaries Felix Njawala explained that the number of voters in Thursday’s primaries had dropped to 820 from 1002 on January 3 following a strict voter verification process that saw hundreds of ineligible voters being left outside the venue of the primaries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :