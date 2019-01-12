Mwenifumbo lauds DPP govt for restoring donor confidence

Karonga Central parliamentarian, Frank Mwenifumbo, has commended government for its frugal stint on running the country’s economy saying the development is helping in restoring donor confidence.

Mwenifumbo, who is opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) legislator, said in recent years government has endured a number of austerity measures to keep the country running.

He made the reaction following a K48 billion donation from the German people whose target is to alleviate power woes that have hit the country in the recent past.

“Every well-meaning Malawian should be able to appreciate the great job that is being done in this country. When donors come around it means things are ticking,” said Mwenifumbo.

He added: “This should be encouraged. As patriotic citizens, we should work together in helping the leadership so that the country grows from strength to strength.”

Speaking about his constituency, Mwenifumbo said he was happy that Karonga Central Constituency, which was fondly named ‘Benghazi’ prior to the 2014 elections, was still peaceful four months towards elections.

“We can only thank God, and people of good will for making this possible. We are a peaceful constituency now, and it is my hope that this will continue in years to come.

“There are so many people who have been instrumental in making this possible. We are grateful to Bishop Mtumbuka of Karonga Diocese for his guidance and prayers,” he said.

Mwenifumbo will, again, battle it out with Cornelius Mwalwanda who is also director of economic affairs in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mwalwanda was parliamentarian for the area from 2009 to 2014.

