2 people miss in Lilongwe devastating floods

Two people are still missing two days after heavy rains in the Capital, Lilongwe which forced rivers to burst and flood into high density areas two days ago.

The police had not confirmed the report of the missing persons.

But officials from the Disaster Management office say they were looking into the issue, saying 176 households were affected and thousands were now destitute.

Both Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi and Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango had a busy day yesterday visiting the disaster areas and consoling and assisting the victims.

Dausi said the floods should act as a wake-up call for residents to start adhering to the city council by-laws which bar people from settling on, or near, river banks.

“We have been telling people to stop building houses across river banks but they do not heed the advice. Here we are now with a disaster on our hands, as we are still singing the same song (warning).

“People should start listening to the city councils when told not to build houses in disaster-prone areas. The people must stick to the safe and well-designated residential areas if such disasters are to stop happening,” he stated.

The minister provided affected families with government relief aid and stressed they will be given the help they need.

The donated items, as starter packs for the families to rebuild their lives, included plastic sheets, bags of maize and kitchen utensils.

