Bullets sign Manyozo from Dwangwa: Extend contracts for Kakhobwe, Fodya, Kabichi and Kaira

Malawi elite league champions Nyasa Big Bullets have made their second new signing on the ongoing transfer market after agreeing terms with Dwangwa United and Malawi Under-23 midfielder Ben Manyozo.

The former Dwangwa United player on Friday penned a four-year contract with the Peoples Team at the clubs Headquarters in Blantyre.

He joins Bullets as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at the Cane growers’ outfit.

Bullets on Saturday also announced the extension of contract for its Goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, left-back Yamikani Fodya and midfielders Chimango Kayira and Henry Kabichi.

Kakhobwe’s contract has been extended with another three years while the rest have extended their contracts for another two years.

In a related development, by Saturday afternoon, Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers had also extended contracts of some of their players including captain Young Chimodzi Junior, Michael Tetteh, Yunus Sheriff and Kondwani Mwaila.

Blue Eagles FC are currently in the Northern Region of Malawi where they are expected to play a couple of friendly matches against select sides in Mzuzu and Nkhatabay aiming at identifying and recruiting new talent.

The Eagles reportedly revealed they will only rope in youthful players who are playing in lower leagues.

